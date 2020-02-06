Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs at press conference on Tuesday (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Talks between the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and the Province broke down Tuesday evening (Feb 4).

On Jan 30, both parties announced they would be meeting at a ‘Wiggus’ table to de-escalate the ongoing dispute between Coastal GasLink and the Hereditary Chiefs.

According to press releases from both parties they were not successful in finding a resolution,

“While we were not successful in finding a resolution to the current situation, we continue to remain open to dialogue with the Wet’suwet’en leadership on the issue,” said Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

According to the We’suwet’en press release, CGL agreed not to enforce the interlocutory injunction that was granted by the Supreme Court on Dec 31, 2019.

“Coastal GasLink declined to see this discussion resulting in progress. Therefore, the enforcement of the injunction zone is imminent,” the statement said.

CGL said in a statement they are disappointed that the discussion has ended.

According to CGL, construction in the Morice West Forest Service Road area will be resuming.

“It is our hope that the resumption of construction activities occurs in a lawful and peaceful manner that maintains the safety of all in the Morice River area,” the statement said.

Every party has said they are committed to ongoing discussions and safety for all parties.