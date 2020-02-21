RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday(Feb 15).

On Monday (Feb 17), police received a report of a missing person: 35-year-old Candace Selina Williams.

Williams was originally from New Hazelton but currently lives in the Prince George area.

She has been known to hitchhike to and from New Hazelton, Kelowna, Vancouver, and Surrey.

She could be using an alias, Steffanie Wright according to RCMP.

Family and friends have not heard from Williams, and are concerned for her safety.

She is described as:

First Nations

Female

5’4

120 lbs

Brown eyes

Short brown hair, although she may be wearing a purple wig

Mole above her lip on the left side, and several tattoos including “Dad” on her left hand.

Anyone with information on Candace Selina Williams or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.