Schuffert receiving one of two gold medals (supplied by: Sandra Schuffert)

Smithers brought home two gold medals from the Special Olympics in Thunder Bay, ON.

Torben Schuffert, who also goes by the nickname Turbo got the medals in the 200m snowshoeing and the 4×100 relay with his teammates Justin Chippendale, Austin Webber, and Tony Wilkinson.

“I’m so proud,” Schuffert said about his gold medals.

He was joined at the Special Olympics by his mom and coach Sandra Schuffert and medical liaison Carla Zikowsky.

Schuffert finished the 200m with a time of 40.70 seconds and the team relay they had a time of 1:07.96.

He also participated in the 100m and 400m where he achieved his personal bests with 18.60 seconds and 1.38.10.

According to Schuffert, he began snowshoeing three years ago.

The Special Olympics in Ontario were held from Feb 25 until Feb 29.