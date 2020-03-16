Northern Health are still accepting applications for the Imagine Grant (supplied by: Northern Health)

Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line to help answer questions and concerns from Northern BC residents.

The Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.

The health authority is launching the service so residents have access to information, health advice, and an online clinic to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 while reducing demand on emergency rooms and other health services.

It is staffed by nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, offering virtual screening and assessment for individuals who feel they may have COVID-19 or feel they have been exposed.

By calling the Online Clinic, Northern BC residents can receive information, may undergo virtual screening, be assessed by a nurse, and may see a physician or nurse practitioner if it is required.

Other options for health information and advice continue to be available, including calling your primary care provider or contacting HealthLink BC (8-1-1) at any time.