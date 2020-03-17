Premier John Horgan announced today (Tuesday) that all schools across the province including the Nechako Lakes (Vanderhooof and area) and Bulkley Valley (Smithers and area) will be closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This pertains to in-class instruction.

Earlier this week, both UNBC and the College of New Caledonia stated they were ending face-to-face classes, moving to online instruction during this time.

Education Minister Rob Fleming stated there is no date as to when in-class schooling will resume.

#BREAKING – K-12 class suspended indefinitely

– Amendments coming: Employment Standards Act

– Putting together a financial package, but waiting on feds. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2020