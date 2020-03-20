77 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today by the province bringing BC’s total to 348.

The Northern Health region still remains at 4 cases.

According to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, one more person has recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total number to six recovered cases.

Dr.Henry also took the time to recognize the health care workers across the country.

“We know hundreds of people have been safely cared for by our health care worker teams here in Vancouver, here in BC, here in Canada over the last few months,” she said.

Dr. Henry has ordered all restaurants to stop dine-in eating and move to take out and delivery only.

Earlier this week, she said restaurants could continue dine-in as long as they had the space to enforce social distancing.

She added it is a way to best protect British Columbians on the spread of the virus and to ensure we can maintain the distances.

The province also announced today how many people have been tested for the virus.

According to Minister of Health Adrian Dix, 17,912 people have been tested as of March 20.