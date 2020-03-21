Hudson Bay Mountain Resort will be closed effective immediately for the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The last day of operations was slated to be Sunday, but in light of the additional restrictions put forward by the BC Ministry of Health, they have determined they are unable to operate in accordance with the new policies.

“The volume of guests that have been arriving at our resort over the last few days has made it very challenging to maintain proper social distancing, and we need to keep our team and our guests’ safety first and foremost,” said the company in a release.

The mountain will make an announcement next week in regards to credit for unused flex cards, passes, day tickets and locker clean out details.