Doctors and Health Care Professionals in the Bulkley Valley are stressing the importance of self-isolation and maintaining social distance.

In a letter to local town councils, local health care professionals are asking for councils to help manage the outbreak in the region.

According to the letter, they are looking to the town council to use the municipal authority as community leaders.

“It is crucial that physical distancing instructions be disseminated and followed without exception and without the delay,” the letter said.

The main concerns coming from the Bulkley- Valley District Hospital is there is limited bed-space and no pre-existing Intensive Care Unit.

“We are planning for every eventuality if we end up needing to keep the sickest people here if no transport options exist. But no matter what plans we make, there is no substitute for a property supplied and staffed ICU,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the closest Intensive Care Unit is in Terrace but its hospital is planning to maximize its capacity.

The letter also said ventilators is not the weakest point in the chain of care but the staff and the intensive care infrastructure.