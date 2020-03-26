The Town of Smithers has released a frequently asked question sheet on ithe towns website.

According to town staff, this is in response to residents asking questions on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting town operations.

Some categories on the FAQ sheet are Mayor and Council, Smithers Regional Airport, Recreation, Works and Operations and Administration and Finance.

Updates on the Towns response to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be found on the Town of Smithers website.