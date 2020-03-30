Coastal GasLink has completed its Winter Construction program.

According to a statement by CGL, workforce numbers across Northern BC have been reduced from 1200 people in February to 400 at the beginning of last week.

In a statement, CGL said it will continue to employ residents and local contractors to perform critical activities such as environmental monitoring, pipe delivery, and stockpile.

According to CGL, staff are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will consult with appropriate health and government authorities before re-commencement of construction.

“We want to thank Northern Health for the ongoing dialogue, counsel and support provided during these challenging times and wish our workforce, local indigenous partners and local communities in dealing with challenges of COVID-19,” the statement said.

This week, the workforce ramp-down will conclude in advance of the spring thaw according to CGL.

Earlier this year, CGL was in the middle of a dispute with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, who oppose the pipeline that goes through their territory.