Boris Johnson is in stable condition in intensive care in a London hospital.

The British Prime Minister has had oxygen support overnight but he is not on a ventilator according to officials.

Johnson went to the hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 11 days ago. His condition deteriorated throughout the day Monday and he was admitted to ICU.

His Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has been temporarily put in charge of the government while Johnson is in hospital.