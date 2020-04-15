The state of emergency in British Columbia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended for another two weeks.

Premier Horgan made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday (April 15).

The state of emergency will be extended until the end of the day on April 28.

The extension is to allow Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province’s COVID-19 response.

Horgan said the province has done a lot of work together to tackle COVID-19 but there is still more work to be done.

“Ensuring all British Columbians stay the course, we all focus on the tasks at hand and that is protecting ourselves, protecting our families, protecting our community from this discourage of a virus and the pandemic that is seizing the entire world,” he said.

Horgan also reminded residents that the pandemic is not just affecting residents in North America but around the world.

“When we look at all of the issues that are before us we need to look at it locally, we need to look at it provincially and then across the country and around the world as we come out from underneath this,” he said.

He also added during the conference 4700 travellers have returned to BC and have filled out the appropriate forms for a self-isolation plan and only 84 of the travellers are in quarantine being supervised.