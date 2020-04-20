There are just over 36,000 Canadians that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said just over 1,600 deaths have been reported. The country is testing 20,000 people a day with just over 550,000 tested since March 15th.

Dr. Tam reflected on the incredible power of positive voices and acts of kindness Canadians have been showing each other. Saying even amongst the most stressful situations, Canadians must persevere and maintain both spirits and public health.

**Written by Mo Fahim