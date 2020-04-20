Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the provinces total to 1,699.

Five new cases were reported within Northern Health for a total of 39.

In addition, five more people passed away from the virus since Saturday’s update for a provincial total of 86.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

70o in Vancouver Coastal Health (+14 since Saturday)

705 in Fraser Health (+34 since Saturday)

102 in Island Health (+5 since Saturday)

153 in Interior Health (+ 3 since Saturday)

39 in Northern Health (+5 since Saturday)

1,039 people (61% of all cases) have fully recovered from COVID-19 in BC.

104 people remain in hospital with 49 in ICU.

Mission Correctional Facility now has 75 cases. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 20, 2020

