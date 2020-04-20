52 cases of COVID-19 in BC, five new cases within Northern Health
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the provinces total to 1,699.
Five new cases were reported within Northern Health for a total of 39.
In addition, five more people passed away from the virus since Saturday’s update for a provincial total of 86.
The breakdown by health authority is as follows:
- 70o in Vancouver Coastal Health (+14 since Saturday)
- 705 in Fraser Health (+34 since Saturday)
- 102 in Island Health (+5 since Saturday)
- 153 in Interior Health (+ 3 since Saturday)
- 39 in Northern Health (+5 since Saturday)
1,039 people (61% of all cases) have fully recovered from COVID-19 in BC.
104 people remain in hospital with 49 in ICU.