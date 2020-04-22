Health Canada is coordinating with provincial and territorial medical officers on criteria needed to reopen the economy.

Canada’s top doctor says officials need to first make sure the bottom of the epidemic curve has been reached. Dr. Theresa Tam says indications would be fewer hospitalizations, fewer new cases per day, and virus reproduction numbers. Tam adds provinces and territories also need to ensure health systems are ready for any resurgence and that outbreaks in high-risk settings are rapidly treated.

She says different areas in Canada will be reopening differently, but Health Canada wants to set up a national approach to the public health criteria.

**Written by Mo Fahim