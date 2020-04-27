Organizers have cancelled the 2020 Kispiox Valley Music Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, The board of directors came to a consensus on cancelling the event because of the risk it would have to attendees, performers, and the local population.

The festival would have been in its 26th year.

“We realize that many people will be affected by this decision but we felt that we had no choice,” organizers said in a statement.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry has indicated all large gatherings this summer would have to be cancelled.

The festival society plans to upgrade some of its facilities during the break and hopes to put on another festival in 2021.