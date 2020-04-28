Northern Health reminds residents of COVID-19 testing
(Photo supplied by Northern Health)
B.C.’s testing strategy for COVID-19 has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza, or coronavirus-like symptoms.
Northern Health reminds residents that not everyone needs a test.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include:
- fever
- chills
- cough
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- painful swallowing
- stuffy or runny nose
- loss of sense of smell
- headache
- muscle aches
- fatigue
- loss of appetite
If a person tests positive, they will be contacted by public health officials.
Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing should be self-isolating until they receive a negative test result.
Most results are available within 24-48 hours of the test.
Testing can be done through a primary care provider, walk-in clinic, urgent primary care center, or community collection centre.