Northern Development has partnered with Support Local BC to support the purchase of gift cards for Love Northern BC businesses.

The initiative was launched in March for businesses that have adjusted operations or have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the local businesses that are participating in the initiative is Yoga Cowgirl Co.

According to Owner Naomi Nyuli, the gift cards that are available are for yoga classes, workshops, and wellness retreats.

Nyuli said she is hopeful this will have a positive impact on participating businesses.

“This is a great program and I’m sure appreciative of Northern Development Trust and for the Smithers Chamber to put together this opportunity that supports local businesses,” she said,

Nyuli added her business has undergone changes since the pandemic began like offering Zoom yoga classes. She is also hopeful that her planned retreats will be able to go ahead this summer adhering to public health measures the province has in place.

Nyuli also said the word of this gift card initiative is starting to get out there so, more people to share the news the better.

“It’s a great way to support local business and I understand that NDI is offering a 25 dollar matching contribution when people purchase $25 worth of gift cards,” she said.

Two Sisters, Roadhouse, and Vet To Pet Mobile Services also have gift cards available.

For a full list of businesses participating go to supportlocalbc.com.