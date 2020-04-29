A Canadian NATO helicopter has crashed off the coast of Greece.

Several reports suggest a military chopper operating off the Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton went missing earlier today. Apparently, the helicopter was part of Operation Reassurance, a mission to end Russian interference in Central and Eastern Europe.

Greek State TV has reported debris and a body has been found but five other crew members are missing.

The Canadian Armed Forces have confirmed they have lost contact with the aircraft but no other details are available. A search and rescue mission is underway.