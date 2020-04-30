Today marks 100 days since the first provincial statement on COVID-19, as hospitalizations continue to fall.

82 British Columbians are in hospital, while 30 remain in ICU.

The recovery rate has grown to 63% as 1,322 people have fully recovered.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,112.

256 residents, 153 staff have been affected by #covid19 at long term care outbreaks. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 30, 2020

No new cases have emerged from the community outbreaks at Superior Poultry and United Poultry.

However, 12 additional cases have been identified in connection to the Mission Correctional Facility, for a total of 120.

2 additional deaths have occurred, bringing the provincial total to 111.

2 deaths, (1 senior, 1 in hospital) have been recorded. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 30, 2020

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows: