The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army has seen the demand for its services increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director Adam Marshall.

He said its school feeding program was serving around 57 hampers every month but now they are serving around 150 and through the soup kitchen they were serving around 294-300 meals but now they are serving around 600 meals.

Marshall added it has been difficult to maintain, especially since they are down staff due to layoffs.

Marshall said the Salvation Army is blessed with a gracious community and they have been able to maintain the demand.

“It’s been manageable, it’s been functioning as well as it can be and then we, of course, we’re always looking for ways to adapt and make it easier on ourselves and for those receiving our goods,” he said.

He added one of the things the Salvation Army needs the most right now is funding.

According to Marshall, the funding would be going to upgrading, maintaining, and fulfilling the supplies.

In Early April, Heartstrings Home Decor & Gifts in partnership with BV Rotary have set up a food drive where donations for the Salvation Army are being collected.

Marshall also said Heartstrings and the people donating have been amazing during these unprecedented times.

“Every time they’ve done a drop off it’s been overwhelming with generosity and we’re so thrilled that this community is as receptive as they are,” he said.

Those who wish to donate money for the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army can do so on their Facebook Page where there is a step by step direction on how to specifically donate to its location.