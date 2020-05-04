Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,224.

This was a two-day total following Saturday’s briefing.

Two of those cases occurred within Northern Health for a total of 51.

Seventy-seven people are in hospital due to the virus with 20 of those in ICU.

However, three more deaths have taken place since the week bringing the provincial total 117.

In addition, 1417 people have since recovered from COVID-19 in BC, for a recovery rate of 64%.

Dr Henry provided some updated modeling today (Monday) where most of the people who have been sick are between 30 to 60 years of age.

She mentioned the virus continues to infect predominately women (healthcare workers) but older men tend to get more severe illness.

Twenty-one percent of COVID-19 cases were healthcare workers.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:

845 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+13 since Saturday)

1,027 in Fraser Health (+35 since Saturday)

124 in Island Health (+1 since Saturday)

177 in Interior Health (+2 since Saturday)

51 in Northern Health (+2 since Saturday)

Dr. Henry says two-thirds of cases ending up in hospital are men, while men make up around 42% of the total cases. #covid19 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 4, 2020