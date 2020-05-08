Town of Smithers to open municipal parks on May 14
All parks within the Town of Smithers will be reopening on May 14, with the exception of sports fields and municipal playgrounds.
The Town is encouraging the following practices to be followed:
- Stay at home if you’re feeling ill
- Maintain physical distancing
- To remember good hygiene practices
- Consider using non-medical masks when physical distancing is not possible
- Gatherings of 50 are still not permitted
The Town will be opening the municipal playgrounds when the Province opens playgrounds at provincial parks.
According to a statement, the town is monitoring discussions with the Province and sports organizations about reopening sports fields, and once guidelines are lifted the Town will look at reopening sports fields.