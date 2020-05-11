The senior’s population in BC has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus.

Currently, there are 15 long-term care or assisted living homes in the Greater Vancouver area affected by the pandemic as of Saturday’s update.

In an exclusive interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, she spoke about an earlier situation at the Lynn Valley Care Home that led to several deaths and a number of restrictions.

“You know, the number of people who were infected there and the number of deaths is really tragic for all of us but that meant early on we took a number of precautions at all of our long-term care facilities because we know how devastating this virus can be.”

When asked if one-one visits will be allowed in the future, Henry says we’re not at that point yet, but the province is working on plans to allow them over the coming weeks.

“We are not at the point where it is safe to let people come into those care homes, we need to continue to protect all the workers, particularly our seniors and elders in those long-term care homes. We are working on plans on how to do that in a safe way.”

Phase Two of the province’s four-phased approach to re-opening the BC Economy is slated to occur after the Victoria Day long weekend.