RCMP are searching for a Fraser Lake man missing for two days after a boating accident.

35-year-old Jason Bouchard was reported missing Sunday morning after reportedly going boating with a friend on the Stellako River the night before.

It is believed that the boat the two were in, overturned and both occupants ended up in the river.

One person made it safely to shore.

Search and Rescue from Vanderhoof, RCMP Air Support and Police Dog Services from Prince George attended and conducted a search of the area.

The 12-foot aluminum boat was located on the river however there is no sign of Jason.