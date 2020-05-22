Health Canada reports a total of 81,700 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the crisis.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer says the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal have emerged as hotspots and account for nearly half of all Canadian cases. Following Ontario’s spike in daily cases this morning, Dr. Howard Njoo was asked if this is the start of the second wave of COVID-19 in that province.

He said a second wave can only be identified in retrospect after hopefully the first wave has ended. Dr. Njoo says these sudden changes in numbers might be happening because of one local area or it might just be “usual fluctuations” so it’s too early to say whether it’s a worthy enough swing to declare a second wave.

He says another reason behind this increase in cases is Canadians going out to enjoy the summer but tending to forget that they have to maintain all these public health measures.