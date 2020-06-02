Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,601.

All four cases were within the Fraser Health region.

There are now only 8 active outbreaks remaining in long term care homes.

However, two new community outbreaks in offices have occurred.

The four new cases are associated with Maersk Distribution and New World Technologies. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) June 2, 2020

207 actives cases remain, with 31 people in the hospital, 8 of which are in critical care.

2,229 people have recovered from the virus: an 85% recovery rate.

Henry warned that testing does not replace other safety measures, stating: “testing alone does not insulate a business.”

The death toll remains at 165, as no new deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: