Today (Monday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Northern Health recording the lowest number of cases out of all five health authorities in BC
  • Are the low case numbers tied to geography based on the north being more spread out with fewer people
  • How work camps have adapted to the province’s “new normal”
  • The argument for/against a more regional approach to reopening the economy
  • The reasons behind Northern Health having the highest rate of illicit drug deaths in BC
  • Is the opioid crisis falling out of sight, out of mind for most people due to COVID-19

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: