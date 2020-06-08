SHARE ON:

Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton. (Photo supplied by Northern Health)

Today (Monday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Northern Health recording the lowest number of cases out of all five health authorities in BC

Are the low case numbers tied to geography based on the north being more spread out with fewer people

How work camps have adapted to the province’s “new normal”

The argument for/against a more regional approach to reopening the economy

The reasons behind Northern Health having the highest rate of illicit drug deaths in BC

Is the opioid crisis falling out of sight, out of mind for most people due to COVID-19

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: