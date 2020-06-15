The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) will be providing $28,000 to go towards COVID-19 recovery resources in the Nechako Lakes and Kitamaat regions.

According to a statement, one organization in each of the nine First Nation Communities, three Municipalities, and two rural regions will receive $2,000 to assist with local economic recovery and help businesses restart and transition to the new normal.

The organizations approved for the funds are:

Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce

Saik’uz First Nation

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Area D

Village of Fraser Lake

Stellat’en First Nation

Nadleh Whut’en Band

Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce

Lake Babine Nation

Burns Lake Band

Southside Economic Development Association

Cheslatta Carrier Nation

Nee Tahi Buhn Band

Skin Tyee Band

Haisla First Nation

“The Covid-19 crisis has had a severe impact on people and local economies across B.C. as we cautiously transition through B.C.’s Restart Plan, it’s important that communities are supported in their efforts so everyone in B.C. can share in the better times ahead,” said Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, Michelle Mungall.

The next application deadline for the fund is July 28.