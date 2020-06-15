The Bulkley-Valley Salvation Army will be opening its thrift store to the public effective Tuesday (June 16).

The store closed at the beginning of the pandemic and the food bank was by appointment only to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The hours of the store have changed and it will now be open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the change is for extra cleaning and sanitizing.

According to Bulkley Valley Salvation Army Director, Adam Marshall, there will only be allowed four people in the store at a time, guests will be required to use hand sanitizer upon entry and donations will be accepted by appointment only.

Marshall said he is looking forward to reconnecting with the community.

“It will be nice to see the people come back and interacting with a more intimate and one on one basis,” he said.

Marshall added any donations they do get it will be stored for 48 hours before staff goes through the donation as an added safety measure.

He said to make a donation to call the thrift store to make a donation but, there will be a limit on how much someone can donate.

“We strongly request that everything is cleaned and prepared prior to coming, however, we understand that’s not always easy to do,” he said.

The soup kitchen and food bank will also be reopening to the public on Wednesday (June 17).

The soup kitchen will be bagged lunches and take-out style like the Salvation Army has been offering since the start of the pandemic.

The Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxillary New to You second-hand store also reopened to the public earlier this month.