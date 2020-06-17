B.C’s top doctor was given a traditional name by a school in the Gitxsan territory last month.

The ceremony was held on May 22 at Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School in Hazelton and Dr. Bonnie Henry was given the name ‘Gyatsit sa ap dii’m’ which means one who is calm among us.

The name was not granted by the Gitxsan Nation but by the school.

Dr. Henry attended the ceremony via Zoom.

Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson also attended the ceremony as a guest and he said Dr. Henry was very emotional.

“She was coming virtually and was very touched, you could hear the emotion in her voice. I have subsequently heard that she’s committed to visiting our area and Gitxsan territory when she can and when that is doable,” he said.

Donaldson added he was honoured to be a guest at the ceremony.

He also said he has seen few names be given by the Gitxsan based on contributions to society.

“I’ve infrequently seen people being given a name to recognize their contributions to society and it’s very few and far between which, makes it special when it does take place,” he said.

During her daily COVID-19 briefing on May 26, she said she was honoured to be given the name.

MyBulkleyLakesNow.com has reached out to Dr.Henry for comment.

Donaldson also added the ceremony was uplifting.