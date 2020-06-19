A new rest area will be opening on Highway 16 between Vanderhoof and Burns Lake.

According to the province, The Savory Rest Area will open next week 45 kilometres east of Burns Lake.

The new rest area will serve people travelling westbound and the Tintagel Rest Area is 15 kilometres east of Burns Lake and will serve those travelling eastbound.

Both of the rest areas are open year-round, have washroom and picnic facilities and parking for commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

“Rest stops play a key role in providing motorists with a place to pull over, to use the facilities, rest tired eyes or have a picnic while enjoying the beauty of the area. We welcome the addition of the Savory Rest Area to the Highway 16 network, and we would like to thank the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for its continued investment in and around Burns Lake,” said Mayor Dolores Funk.

The $2.3 million project began construction last August.

The construction included the new rest area, widening approximately 420 metres of Highway 16 to accommodate a declaration lane and creation of a left-hand turn into the rest area.