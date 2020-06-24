Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix have confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 within the Province via a joint statement.

The Provincial total is now at 2,849, with 162 cases remaining active.

2,516 people who had previously tested positive have recovered.

There have been no new cases in Northern Health in over two weeks.

14 people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care, and one additional person has died as the death toll reaches 171.

The pair warned British Columbians to travel with caution this summer:

“Remember that COVID-19 is still with us. So let’s make sure we travel respectfully, by using our travel manners, planning ahead, being prepared and maintaining safe social interactions.”

“Before you go, do your research. Check-in with the community to understand if it is welcoming visitors and what services are available and what may still be closed. Take your provisions with you if needed, and while away, take the same safety precautions you have been doing at home.”

There have been no new community outbreaks or healthcare outbreaks.

In total, six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.

The breakdown by health authority: