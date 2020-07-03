The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide in Houston.

On Thursday morning (July 2) around 4:30 a.m. RCMP received a call of an adult male in medical distress inside a residence on Pearson Road,

Police and emergency medical crews rushed to the scene where they found an adult male suffering from significant injuries.

The 30-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries.

According to RCMP, they believe the incident was isolated and the general public is not at risk.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the North District Crime Unit, supported by Houston RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

The name of the man has not been released due to privacy.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.