BC Hydro has planned a power outage in Houston Tuesday (July 7).

The outage is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for hydro pole replacement.

The affected areas will be from 6th St from Poulton Ave to North Butler.

Residents are being advised to unplug electrical devices before the outage to prevent damage.

They are also being advised Hydro Crews may be in the area and drive with caution.