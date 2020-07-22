Indigenous controlled production company in Burns Lake are hoping to open in the new year (supplied by: NATIONS)

Emerging Indigenous cannabis cultivation company, NATIONS Cannabis in Burns Lake will be providing cannabis products to 65 retail stores.

The company announced it has also partnered with 26 members of the Association of Canadian Cannabis Retailers (ACCRES).

The pair formalized the alliance with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

According to a statement, the MOU will present ACCRES with an opportunity to incorporate an Indigenous brand into its fold with an ability to cultivate new strains.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman Wes Sam said the partnership has been in the process for over a month.

“A lot of this has been done through Zoom and venues like that, so that’s a first for me usually in this industry we’re meeting face-to-face here in Vancouver you know, things like that so, I find that part interesting,” he said.

According to Sam, he is unaware of a similar agreement in the province.

Sam also said the COVID-19 pandemic has halted construction on the facility.

“It [COVID-19] really slowed us down and impacted us and we hope to get up and going, it’s been four months, we hope to get up and going very soon,” he said.

The projected value of the agreement is $28 million in the first year, and $96 million by year three.