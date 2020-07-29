After nearly seven months without a taxi service the Town of Smithers could soon see another company open its doors.

Bulkley Valley Taxi and Transportation limited are expected to be open by mid- August.

According to Co-owner Patrick Hibbitts, the taxi service has been in the works since early March but took longer than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hibbitts said not having a taxi service was missed throughout the community.

“It’s definitely been a service that’s been missed by the community since Joyce left in January so, I really think that we’re looking forward to getting back in and serving the company, “he said.

BV Taxi closed its doors due on Jan 31 and according to Owner Joyce, Pottinger it was because of the lack of drivers.

Hibbits also said there still is a concern about being able to keep and get drivers but the company has made a different approach to be able to keep staff .

“We’ve kind of made it a little bit in our approach and so, we’ve looked at making sure we have a living wage also, health benefits and a matching RRSP contribution,” he said.

Hibbitts added the company is now actively looking to hire new drivers.

The company is looking at an August 15 start up.