Nashville Predators Defenseman and Prince George Cougar alumni, Dan Hamhuis announced his retirement today (Thursday) after 16 NHL seasons.

Hamhuis said he went into this year thinking he would play one year in Europe or retire, but when the pandemic hit, he took playing in Europe off the table.

The 37-year old spent the final two seasons of his career with the Preds after leaving the Dallas Stars.

Hamhuis played for Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where he snagged a gold medal.

Throughout his NHL career, he played 1148 regular-season games, amassing 356 career points (59 goals, 297 assists).

Hamhuis also spent 6 years with the Vancouver Canucks, where he reached the Stanley Cup Finals, ultimately losing in game 7 to the Boston Bruins.

The Smithers product was drafted by Nashville 12th overall in the 2001 NHL draft.

Hamhuis spent four seasons playing for the Cougars, where he collected 156 points in 247 regular-season games.

In addition, Hamhuis was named CHL’s Defenseman of the Year and the WHL’s Top Defenseman in 2002.

He also captured 4 medals at the World Hockey Championships for Team Canada (2 gold, 2 silver).

Hamhuis is also a member of the current Cougars ownership group.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyBulkleyLakes Now.com staff