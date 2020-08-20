One person has died after a helicopter crash 250 km North of Stewart Tuesday (Aug 18).

The crash occurred around the Eskay Creek Mine.

The pilot was the only person on board when the helicopter went down, according to the RCMP.

RCMP, Terrace Search and Rescue, Emergency Management of British Columbia, BC Coroners Service, and BC Conservation Service are all working together to overcome technical challenges to proceed in recovery operations.

The location where the crash occurred is only accessible only by air.

The Transportation Safety Board, the RCMP, and BC Coroners Service are investigating but the cause of the crash has not been determined.

Police and the BC Coroners Service will not be releasing the name of the deceased.