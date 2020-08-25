Coast Mountain College will be offering its courses as a distributed learning model for the upcoming school year.

According to Coast Mountain College Spokesperson Sarah Zimmerman, the model will be in place for the entire 2020-2021 school year.

Any program that can be taught by online models will be but the practical programs will be taught face to face.

She added staff wanted to provide students the consistency and to be able to plan for the winter semester as well as the fall.

Zimmerman said the school year will look different compared to previous years.

“Our instructors have done a lot of training and caring for delivering courses for distributed learning format and we know that there are really engaging activities that our instructors will be doing and we’ll still have the great quality we’ve always had at Coast Mountain College,” she said.

Zimmerman added for students in practical courses physical distancing will be implemented as much as possible, frequent hand washing will be required and mask use will be implemented while on campus.

Zimmerman also said the distributed learning models were successful in previous semesters.

“It takes a little adjusting to get used to the platforms that we use but the students are super dynamic and able to adjust so I think that students will find that there’s a ton of support for them through our student services,” she said.

Coast Mountain implemented the distributed learning models in March during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.