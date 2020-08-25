Houston RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 7-11 that occurred on Sunday (Aug 23).

Police received the call around 10:45 a.m.

The vehicle collided with the 7-11 building.

According to RCMP, no one inside the store was injured but the driver of the vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor but all causal factors have not been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.