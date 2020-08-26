Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it’s dismaying that all the work residents have done during COVID-19 has contributed to the alarming number of illicit drug deaths in BC.

So far this year, 909 people have lost their lives from overdoses, with 175 of those occurring in July.

Henry also issued a stern message to residents.

“I implore anyone who is using drugs right now, do not do it alone, you need to have your lifeguard there.”

“You don’t have to use alone because of judgment and recrimination. We need people to know there’s an app there but tell a friend, tell a family member because we need to have those conversations.”

22 illicit drug deaths have been recorded in Prince George this year with 62 taking place across Northern Health.

Our health authority also has the highest rate of illicit drug deaths in the province at 35.4 per 100,000 people.

However, the July report states no deaths took place at supervised consumption or drug prevention sites.

Of the total number of deaths this year, 56% of them took place at a private residence.

“My heart and my condolences go out to every family member, every mother, father, brother, sister, and friend who has lost somebody in the last month, “ added Henry.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe outlined that the rapid rate of people dying due to a toxic drug supply is staggering.

“The number of people dying in BC due to an unsafe drug supply continues to surpass deaths due to homicides, motor vehicle accidents, suicides, and COVID-19 combined.”

BC paramedics continue to be caught in the crossfire as they responded to over 2,700 overdoses in July, which is a new monthly record.

That equates to about 87 overdoses per day according to BC Emergency Health Services.