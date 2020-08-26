School District 54 has released the final details of its back to school plan.

The Ministry of Education announced in July that most students will be returning to class full time in September with learning groups.

Each school district must follow the guidelines of health officials and WorkSafe BC but be able to add additional requirements.

According to SD54’s website, staff will be working to ensure safety practices will be followed.

Staying home when sick

Students who are sick with influenza, COVID or other respiratory illnesses must stay home and self-isolate.

Parents will be given a health check list for the students and be asked to conduct daily health checks.

Hand Hygiene

The district has provided a list of when students and staff should wash their hands.

Staff and students are also being required to wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.

Respiratory and Personal Hygiene

Students and staff should cover their coughs

Do not touch your face

Do not share food, drinks or personal items

Physical Distancing and minimizing contact

Schools will spread staff and students out whenever possible

Students will be taken outside more often

Stagger break and transition times

Incorporate individual activities

Students will be reminded to keep their hands to themselves.

Cleaning and Disinfecting

Frequently touched services will be disinfected and cleaned at least twice a day and once during school hours.

General cleaning of the school will occur once a day

“By working together we will ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff,” the district said.

According to the district, schools will be communicating specific safety protocols specific to each site.

The plan for SD54 can be found on the district’s website.