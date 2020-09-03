A survey has been created for residents to fill out on the lack of Smithers airport service.

According to a Facebook post, the survey is to see the impacts on the community and businesses.

The Smithers Regional Airport has been without commercial flights since the onset of the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The survey touches on topics like why you were flying, trips being canceled and if trips are being planned.

Air Canada was expected to resume flight on July 1 but it got delayed and now commercial flights are not expected to resume until October 1.

Central Mountain Air commercial flights have also been suspended and there is no word on when flights from CMA will resume.