One worker at the Coastal GasLink site near Burns Lake who was staying at the 7 Mile Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by CGL Spokesperson Suzanne Wilton, they were notified of the confirmed case on Aug 28 and the worker tested positive while off-site and at home in Northern B.C.

“Out of an abundance of caution, residents at 7 Mile Lodge were notified as the affected worker had previously stayed at the lodge some time prior to returning home and testing positive for the virus,” Wilton said.

She also added CGL’s medical provider, International SOS worker with contractors and Northern Health to support contact tracing and so far there are no new cases.

According to Wilton, the measures CGL and the contractors take to protect workers and the community from COVID-19 exposure is effective and helped them initiate early and preventative action to reduce the spread of the virus.

She also said CGL will continue to consult with Northern Health.

Public health officials encourage ongoing monitoring for symptoms and contact a primary care provider or the Northern Health Online Clinic & Info Line at 1-844-645-7811.