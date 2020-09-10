Smithers Fire Rescue and the RCMP are investigating a house fire near the Alpine Court Area in Smithers as a suspected arson.

According to Fire Chief, Keith Stecko the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept 9) and when fire crews arrived on the scene they found a building fully engulfed in flames.

Stecko added there was damage done to the roof structure to the building.

He explained why the fire department believes the fire is an arson fire.

“Through our investigation process we were able to determine that the nature of the fire was suggested to be an arson fire,” he said,

Community members have been praising the Smithers Fire Department for their professionalism and rapid response to the fire.

Stecko said the community is fortunate to have the firefighters.

“We have 45 very compassionate, mission focused people that dedicate their time to protect our community,” he said.

Stecko also added no injuries were reported at the fire.