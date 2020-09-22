Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There’s startling news on COVID-19 south of the border.

The death toll in the country from the coronavirus topped 200,000 on Tuesday which is the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world.

The number of dead in the U.S. is equivalent to a 9-11 attack every day for 67 days.

John Hopkins gave the update on Tuesday which is based on figures supplied by state health authorities.