BC Hydro is confirming a third positive COVID-19 case at the Site C work camp in Fort St John.

The company notified over the long weekend that a contractor worker staying in worker accommodations tested positive, however, this is unrelated to the previous two cases at the site.

Under the direction of health officials, all contact tracing has been completed and one additional worker has been asked to isolate.

“There is a low risk of transmission due to the precautions taken by the worker while at site and the protocols in place in the camp,” says BC Hydro in a release.

The worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic and will remain quarantined in their room until they are medically cleared to leave.

According to the BC Hydro Site C update site six individuals are currently in isolation.