14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the LNG Canada Project in Kitimat.

The outbreak was declared Thursday (Nov 19) after JGC Fluor, a prime contractor found evidence of transmission among staff.

All cases are considered to be associated with the outbreak and occurred in the same general work location.

Specific on-site employees are being screened and contact management will continue contact tracing.

Employees with cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

According to Northern Health, 32 employees remain in isolation at the worksite with the others isolating in their home community.

The health authority added the declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.

Northern Health added it is working with the BCCDC to ensure communication with other health authorities or jurisdictions of the affected employees’ home communities.