A curfew check in Smithers from an investigation in Houston in September has resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs.

According to the RCMP, while attending the curfew check police saw a firearm in the residence and one of the conditions from the investigation was firearms prohibition.

The man was then arrested and police obtained a search warrant.

Police added during the search police located four firearms, one of which was loaded, and several grams of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The man was released on conditions for a future court date and the investigation remains ongoing.